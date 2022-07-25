Hunger strike planned in response to London’s homelessness crisis

A grassroots movement of Londoners is demanding action from the city and planning a hunger strike in response to what it calls a “war on the impoverished."

Known as the Forgotten 519, the movement helps people experiencing homelessness, and is a coalition of Londoners comprised of physicians, frontline workers, outreach workers, advocates, and organizations which include the Ontario Network of People Who Use Drugs (ONPUD) and SafeSpace London.

The organization says Londoners experiencing homelessness are “dying premature and preventable deaths at an ever-increasing rate” and that “inadequate resources” are being dedicated by the city to the emergency.

On Monday, the organization issued a list of three demands towards the City of London:

Immediate cessation of any removal of encampments, tents, campsites, or squats in city parks, along the Thames Valley Parkway, and in empty city lots, or lots that have been left to fall into disrepair by the property owners

Immediate transition of the City of London’s Coordinated Informed Response (CIR) Team from a displacement model, to a team that offers meaningful support (based on the self-identified needs of the campers) to campers at their campsites

Immediate creation of two indoor spaces (one in the core, one in the east end) that provide 24/7 support to people who are deprived of housing and shelter, or who simply need a safe place to be

In their press release, the Forgotten 519 say the City of London has one week to agree to their list of demands. If no action is taken, one of their members will begin a hunger strike at 9 a.m. on Aug. 2. outside of city hall.

“This hunger strike will continue and escalate until the demands are met or until the designated negotiators from #TheForgotten519 unanimously report that an acceptable alternative to these demands has been agreed upon,” the release reads.

According to the press release, 34 homeless people have died so far in 2022.

Last week, the body of a woman was discovered in the Thames River, and on Friday, the body of another woman was discovered in a field in south London.

Police say in both incidences, the deaths are not considered suspicious in nature, but police have not released the identities of the two individuals.

The Forgotten 519 also cites the higher than normal exodus of frontline workers leaving the industry due to grief and trauma.

“We are frontline workers in the trenches of the war on the impoverished, disabled, oppressed, criminalized, and abandoned,” the release says. “If the City desires to meet with us, we expect them to do so in order to discuss how to immediately implement these demands. We don’t have time to waste and neither do our friends who are dying.”