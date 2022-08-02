Hunger srike for homelessness underway at London City Hall

A hunger strike by #TheForgotten519, a group that helps those experiencing homelessness, is underway at London City Hall.

After eating a granola bar to mark the start of the strike, participants said the event is in response to what the group calls a “war on the impoverished”

Those in attendance told CTV News they are striking because there is not enough support for the homeless and that frontline workers who are supporting that community are burning out.

“Let's collaborate. We have to work together to solve this problem together. But let's solve it. There are simple solutions and there are affordable solutions," said Daniel Oudshoorn, one of the strike members.

Last week, the group met with city officials but called that meeting “disheartening.

Early Tuesday morning, the city extended another invitation to the group and other agencies for an immediate gathering “with the goal of identifying specific and actionable steps that can be taken, together and immediately, to address the shared concerns and calls for action to better serve London’s most vulnerable people.”

“We have great respect for the attention they have brought to the desperate need to better support people living in our community who are experiencing homelessness, addictions, and living with episodic mental health challenges. One preventable death is one too many,” said Kevin Dickins, deputy city manager, social and health development. “It’s clear the community is unified in their support for a better system. Changes made and actions taken with system-wide support and participation are our best chance to make a difference, today and in the long-term.”

The City is calling for agencies to come together to participate in two working sessions that will be facilitated by a third party, beginning this week. The focus for the first session will be on creating space to broadly share and listen to the experiences of those providing service in the community that has been gathered by #TheForgotten519 and discuss the ideas for immediate action.

Demands by #TheForgotten519 include: