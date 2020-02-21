WINGHAM, ONT. -- Zsolt Kiss and Dorettya Palansca of Hungary have travelled halfway around the world to take on some of the world’s best mixed doubles curlers in Wingham.

Two dozen teams from Canada, Hungary, China, and the United States are in the Huron County town this weekend for the Ontario Mixed Doubles Tour Championship.

They have come to Wingham because it’s the home club of Canada’s top ranked mixed doubles curlers. Shawn and Katie Cottrill sit atop Canada’s rankings, and wanted to give back to their home club by organizing this international tournament.

Mixed doubles curling debuted at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. With the 2022 Winter Olympics on the horizon, there’s international interest in the sport now, which is why global teams are willing to travel so far for tournaments.

Action starts Friday and continues through Sunday, with $8,000 in prize money, and international bragging rights on the line.