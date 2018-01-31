

A water main break has left dozens of homes without water Wednesday morning along Wortley Road.

At one point city officials indicated that hundreds of homes may have been affected.

Some homes have had water restored but crews are still working on restoring water to homes on Wortley Road between Bruce Street and Commissioners Road.

Dean Prentice with Water Works says that a water main break on Wortley Road caused the issue.

So if you have coworkers who live on Wortley Road, perhaps forgive them if they weren’t able to take a shower today.