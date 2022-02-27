Hundreds of Ukraine supporters gather at London’s Victoria Park

Hundreds gathered at London’s Victoria Park on Sunday to support Ukrainians impacted by war.

About 500 people were in attendance shortly after the rally began at the park gates at Richmond and Central around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Volodymyr Vorobets, president of London’s Ukrainian Club, helped plan the event.

Vorobets, who has a nephew fighting in the army, is worried for family members caught in the conflict. He says support from Londoners will be felt in Ukraine.

Vorobets says he appreciates the support of anyone attending the rally and asked those comfortable to display the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

He also welcomes Londoners of Russian descent, who oppose the war, to attend.

