Hundreds of runners raise donations for London Food Bank with annual Thanksgiving race

The running community called the weather “perfect”, however the spectators at the annual Turkey Trot race in Springbank Park didn’t agree.

Hundreds of runners showed up for the annual ‘Turkey Trot’ races in support of the London Food Bank.

“The London Pacers have put this race on for years”, says London Road Races race director Brian Hagemeier

“It’s a great event with a lot of families. We have a kids’ race, a 2k for mostly kids and a 6k for those who want to challenge themselves a bit more”. The start line of the 6 km Turkey Trot race in London, Ont. in support of the London Food Bank. Hundreds of runners took part in the annual event. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

That 6k was no challenge for Seth Marcaccio. The former Fanshawe Falcon runner blew away the field with a time of 22:05 to win for the third consecutive year.

Michael Walsh, 14, of AB Lucas SS in London won the 2km race. Michael Walsh, 14 (Right) won the 2 km Turkey Trot race in London, Ont. in support of the London Food Bank. His Brother Dennis, 12, finished third overall (Brent Lale/CTV London)

The race was in support of the London Food Bank with those taking part bringing in donations.

“In years past we have collected a few hundred pounds of food on race day, and this year we have about 500 runners, so hopefully we’ll exceed that with a good amount of food coming in,” says Hagemeier.