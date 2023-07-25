Hundreds of new jobs coming to CAMI Assembly
A recent announcement form General Motors will bring 250-300 new jobs to CAMI Assembly.
The auto plant in Ingersoll, Ont. will be building battery modules in the second quarter of 2024.
“Our CAMI plant is playing a critical role in accelerating GM’s all-electric future,” said Marissa West, president and managing director, GM Canada. “In addition to being Canada’s first large-scale EV manufacturing plant, soon the team will add EV battery module assembly to the site, demonstrating innovation, flexibility, and opportunity during this historic time of transformation in the industry.
According to GM, the move will support the company’s increase electric vehicle (EV) production volume.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, four of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ministers have announced they won't be running again.
Ottawa buys nine Airbus planes to replace Air Force Polaris fleet that transports PM
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
Biden's dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
President Joe Biden 's dog Commander bit Secret Service officers at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a trip to the hospital for an injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.
Manitoba, Saskatchewan sign agreements with feds as part of gender-based violence action plan
Two provinces have signed bilateral agreements with the federal government as part of its action plan to end gender-based violence.
Kitchener
-
Witnesses help rescue pilot after emergency landing on Belwood Lake: OPP
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
-
Brantford police renew appeal for Baby Parker 18 years later
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is renewing its appeal to the community for help finding the parents of Baby Parker, a newborn found dead in a Brantford park 18 years ago.
-
Here's why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
Windsor
-
Windsor police officer recognized for bravery after fiery Amherstburg crash
Windsor police Chief Jason Bellaire is recognizing an officer’s brave efforts in saving a person’s life after a fiery crash in Amherstburg.
-
Ontario and Michigan agreement aims to strengthen economic ties
Ontario and Michigan officials say a new partnership will increase trade, attract investment and encourage job creation in both jurisdictions.
-
Suspect sought following break-in at east Windsor garden centre
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a break-in at an outdoor garden centre on the east side of the city.
Barrie
-
30-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Springwater Township
A 30-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash between a cube van and a car in Springwater Township.
-
Disturbing messages written on signs at popular Barrie park
Police say patrols may get stepped up after someone wrote disturbing messages on signs posted along construction fencing at a popular Barrie park.
-
Loaded semi-automatic gun, drugs and cash seized in Barrie traffic stop
Three men face charges after police allegedly seized a loaded semi-automatic gun, drugs and a large amount of cash during a traffic stop in downtown Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
-
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
-
North Bay paving scammer on the run from police was exploiting 'illegal immigrants'
North Bay police are looking for a suspect operating a paving scam involving Mexican nationals who have been apprehended for illegally living and working in Canada.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo bus and motorcycle collide on St. Laurent Boulevard
Ottawa police say an OC Transpo bus and a motorcycle crashed on St. Laurent Boulevard early Tuesday afternoon.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, four of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ministers have announced they won't be running again.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in Ottawa two days before local byelection
Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited Ottawa on Tuesday, just days before a provincial byelection in a local riding, to tout government spending on rapid bridge replacements on Highway 417.
Toronto
-
Kenneth Law is accused of selling lethal products in over 40 countries. Here’s why the world will be watching his case
The arrest of a Mississauga man has sent shockwaves through some of the darkest corners of the internet.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Here's everything we know about the Scarborough RT derailment
The Scarborough RT will be replaced by shuttle busses “until it is safe” after a train derailment sent several people to hospital Monday night.
-
Shooting in Brampton that killed man in his 60s was ‘targeted’: police
A shooting that killed a man in his 60s on Monday night in west Brampton was not random, say police.
Montreal
-
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
-
Man's body found late Monday night in Mile End green space
A man was found dead late on Monday evening in a green space in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal, having apparently succumbed to injuries caused by a sharp object.
-
It's fantastic! Montreal harpist covers 'Barbie Girl'
Montreal harpist Naomi Silver-Vezina's cover of the 1997 Aqua hit 'Barbie Girl' took her far from her typical style and into the pink and blonde world that has swept the continent along with the popular film.
Atlantic
-
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch, heat warnings issued in the Maritimes
Hot and muggy weather is forecast to persist through Friday for the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Storm leaves thousands of Winnipeggers without power
Thousands of Winnipeggers are without power on Tuesday morning due outages caused by an overnight storm.
-
3rd man gets prison time for trying to smuggle people from Canada into North Dakota
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in federal prison for trying to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S.-Canada border into North Dakota.
-
Here is how much rain fell in Winnipeg last night
Parts of Winnipeg were hit with heavy rainfall last night, while other areas barely got any precipitation during an overnight storm in southeast Manitoba on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary
An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.
-
Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research
A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.
-
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
Edmonton
-
Tornado, large hail west of Edmonton confirmed by Environment Canada
There was at least one tornado west of Edmonton Monday night as a severe storm rolled through, prompting warnings and watches for much of western Alberta.
-
Homicide detectives investigating north Edmonton death
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a weapons complaint in north Edmonton on Monday.
-
Pedestrian killed in highway crash north of Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a highway crash in the Lac La Biche area.
Vancouver
-
2 men charged in connection to home invasion in Vancouver’s DTES
Charges have been laid against two men suspected of violently robbing a senior in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside earlier this month.
-
Three-legged dog rescued from B.C. wildfire evacuation zone, reunited with owners
Volunteers at a makeshift emergency animal shelter for pets of B.C. wildfire evacuees recently witnessed the joyful reunion of a pup named Three Leg with her humans.
-
B.C. man banned from teaching for life after dating student he met online
A B.C. high school teacher has been banned from his profession for life after developing a relationship described as “inappropriately close” with a student.