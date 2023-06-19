Hundreds of customers without power after hydro pole struck by Hydro One truck

Hundreds of London Hydro customers are without power Monday morning after a car struck a hydro pole

It happened in the area of Commissioners Road East near Kingsford Crescent. The area was closed for a time, but it was reopened by police early afternoon.

According to police, minor injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Crews were to clean up a downed hydro pole after it was struck by a vehicle on June 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

A Hydro One truck is seen with a smashed front end at the scene where London police said a vehicle struck a hydro pole. June 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Hydro is reporting outages after a a vehicle struck a hydro pole Commissioners Road and Kingsford Crescent on June 19, 2023. (Source: London Hydro)