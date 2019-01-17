

Oxford County OPP are investigating after hundreds of valuable comic books were stolen from a storage unit in Tillsonburg.

Police say they received a report of a break-in at an address on Moose Street Tuesday morning.

Investigators allege that the suspects stole between 200 and 300 comic books, including issues of X-Men, Batman, Superman, Twilight Zone, G.I. Combat and Ghostrider.

Police say a distinctive 10 inch metal slot machine was also stolen.

The total value of the items is estimated at about $3,500.

The break-in is believed to have happened sometime between Sunday evening and Monday night.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a statement, "These items that were taken are very distinctive in nature and will stand out in the community. If anyone you know happened to come into a large quantity if comic books or a metal slot machine that they wouldn't normally have, you are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122."

With files from The Canadian Press