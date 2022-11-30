Hundreds of child exploitations charges laid

The results of ‘Project Maverick’ are in — in the month of October, 428 charges were laid against 107 people as it relates to child exploitation.

The results were announced Wednesday by OPP and the 27 policing partners, including London Police Service.

“During this month-long effort, the London police partnered with the Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom and the Northern Alberta ICE unit to identify, arrest, and charge three adults alleged to have committed internet based sexual offences targeting children. The local efforts by the London police ICE Unit, as part of the overall provincial strategy, led to the execution of five search warrants and thirty criminal charges.” said Detective Jeremy Dann, LPS Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

As part of the investigation across the province, 168 search warrants were used and 1,032 devices were seized.

Police say a total of 61 victims were identified and referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance, while an additional 60 children were safeguarded.

“These numbers are shocking, but they provide hope by showing the lengths our teams are willing to go to protect children. I would like to express gratitude for the hard work of the Provincial Strategy members and our partners, in keeping children in this province safe and holding those who want to harm them accountable,” said OPP Chief Superintendent Kari Dart.

There are still 175 ongoing investigations where additional charges may be laid.