Hundreds brave the cold waters at Port Stanley to raise funds to support children with cancer

Many people braved the cold Saturday morning by jumping into the water at Port Stanley’s Little Beach to support Childcan.

“It's a huge fundraising effort,” said Amy Mathias, community engagement and events associate for the organization.

This year’s Childcan Polar Bear Dip encouraged at least 300 people to attend the event which annually raises money for children facing cancer.

“There was a lot of screaming. It was very cold,” said Mathias who also braved the frigid waters for a good cause.

“I haven't been that cold in a really long time. The numbness is bliss. I couldn't even feel my legs anymore and I was really grateful to the guy in the water with me and held my hand and pulled me through.”

All the proceeds will go towards supporting families throughout western Ontario by providing financial assistance, emotional support, and funding research at London’s children's hospital.

Childcan surpassed its goal by raising over $105,000 on Saturday morning, Mathias said.

“I always find events like this super inspiring because it brings a community of compassionate, caring people together,” said Suzanne Elliot, executive director of Childcan, while thanking Port Stanley for supporting the fundraiser.

“Every individual here has been affected in some way by childhood cancer whether they’re a family member, a friend, a neighbour.”