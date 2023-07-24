Humid week on the way for Windsor-Essex

The Detroit skyline as seen from Windsor, Ont. on July 23, 2023. (Source: Blaise Markovich) The Detroit skyline as seen from Windsor, Ont. on July 23, 2023. (Source: Blaise Markovich)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver