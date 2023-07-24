Humid week on the way for Windsor-Essex

It could be a rainy start to the week in Windsor-Essex with the chance for showers.

Sunshine will dominate mid week Wednesday and Thursday before the slight chance of showers again on Friday.

The humidity will be very high on Monday, the high expected to be about 29 C but feeling like 35 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 16.

Tuesday: Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 32.

Thursday: Sunny. High 32.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.