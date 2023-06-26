Humid start to the week in the London area
After an evening of thunderstorm watches and warnings around the region, the skis have settle down a little bit.
There is still a chance of afternoon thunderstorms along with some showers.
The temperature will drop slightly but the humidex value makes it feel much warmer than it is.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning early this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
Monday Night: Showers ending this evening then partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 17.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local smoke late in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau warns against 'too much speculation' on how Russia's revolt affects Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the leaders of Nordic countries on Monday in expressing concern over the potential effects of this weekend's short-lived uprising in Russia, while stressing that their support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Wagner mercenary leader issues defiant audio statement as uncertainty swirls after mutiny
The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful audio statement Monday, but uncertainty still swirled about his fate, as well as that of senior Russian military leaders, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.
Airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into plane engine in Texas
A ground worker was killed at San Antonio International Airport after being 'ingested' into a plane’s engine Friday, officials said.
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
opinion | What's the best credit card for you? Advice from an expert
Whether you're applying for your first credit card or trying to determine the next best card to add to your wallet, it's important to do your research. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some tips on finding the best credit card to suit your needs.
Could we live like 'The Jetsons'? This expert says cleaning robots may be on the way
Researchers from the United States have started teaching robots to help with household chores using artificial intelligence technology.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
Kitchener
-
'Scary to think they were in the area': Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge
An early morning shooting in Cambridge has left a neighbourhood shaken.
-
Police looking for suspect after seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener
Waterloo regional police and Peel police are both searching for a suspect after a seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener.
-
Gas meter struck with golf clubs, woman charged: Guelph Police
A woman is facing mischief charges after Guelph Police say she struck a gas meter with golf clubs, causing a leak which forced several homes to be evacuated on the weekend.
Windsor
-
Shed fire in Dresden causes $750,000 damage
Damage is estimated at $750,000 after a shed fire in Dresden.
-
Alleged impaired driver arrested after hit and run
Windsor police have charged a 19-year-old man with impaired driving following a hit-and-run crash.
-
Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Ford Fireworks
Many Windsor and Detroit residents consider the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River the unofficial kickoff to summer.
Barrie
-
Truck driver charged for operating unsafe vehicle on roads: OPP
A truck driver is facing multiple charges for what police say was an unsafe vehicle on the roads.
-
Several charges laid in stolen car investigation in Midland
Four individuals face charges in connection with a stolen car investigation in Midland last week.
-
Ontario commits $22.5M to build long-awaited Wasaga Beach elementary school
The Ontario government gave the green light for the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) to build a long-awaited new elementary school in Wasaga Beach.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Missing snake: Northern Ont. police seek help, warn caution
A 4-foot-long boa constrictor missing in northern Ontario.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West Nipissing
A dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Ottawa's air quality expected to improve Monday afternoon
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Ottawa remained high Monday morning but is expected to slowly drop over the course of the day.
-
One person dead after shooting during police response near Ottawa's ByWard Market
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market, according to Ontario's police watchdog.
-
OC Transpo to test drive on-demand service
OC Transpo's 5-year Roadmap includes a pilot project for on-demand transit operating in selected areas of Ottawa. There is no word on when the pilot project will begin.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Polling stations now open as Toronto votes for a new mayor
Until 8 p.m. today, eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Montreal
-
Thunderstorm and smog warnings in effect in Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog alert for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
-
City of Montreal reopens outdoor activities but cautions that air quality still 'not optimal'
The City of Montreal has announced that all its cultural and sports activities are back on regular schedules as of noon on Monday, based on the most recent public health recommendations.
-
Quebec police spokesperson charged with sexually assaulting a minor, appeared in court Monday
A spokesman for the Sûreté du Québec in Gaspésie is suspected of having sexually assaulted a minor. Claude Doiron appeared Monday morning at the Percé courthouse. According to the indictment, obtained by The Canadian Press, Sergeant Doiron, 60, allegedly "touched part of the body of A.B., a child under the age of 14, for sexual purposes" between May 1 and September 30, 1988.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
-
Muggy weather this week for the Maritimes
The air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week with low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg releases plan to help deal with budget shortfall
The City of Winnipeg is releasing a plan to shore up an anticipated budget shortfall.
-
'It's killing our people': Manitoba father encouraging people to say 'no' to fentanyl
A Winnipeg father is asking Manitobans to say, “No thanks, I’m good.”
-
Winnipeg Police warn residents after 9-year-old mauled by coyote
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being mauled by a coyote on the outskirts of the city Saturday evening.
Calgary
-
Alberta homicide victim identified as California man
RCMP have identified the victim of a homicide in Rocky View County, Alta., as a man from California.
-
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cybersecurity incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
-
Million-dollar phone call: Calgary lottery subscriber wins big
A Calgary man says he'll be enjoying his retired life a bit differently thanks to a lottery win this spring.
Edmonton
-
TransEd to replace cables as it submits paperwork for Valley Line Southeast LRT certification
TransEd, the company responsible for building and operating the Valley Line Southeast LRT, says cables need to be replaced before the line opens.
-
Cadotte Lake residents urged to shelter in place after report of gunshots at business
Police are advising residents of Cadotte Lake, Alta., to shelter in place after receiving a report of shots fired at a local business.
-
Body found in burned car in northeast Edmonton
A dead person was found in a vehicle on fire in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
Vancouver
-
Decision expected on controversial condo tower in Vancouver’s Chinatown
A contentious meeting is happening at Vancouver City Hall Monday that will determine the fate of a plot of land in the heart of Chinatown.
-
Canadian ministers face calls to denounce involuntary care of drug users
A coalition of eight advocacy groups is decrying Canada's “devastating” drug policy that advocates say is doing more harm than good in the country's fight against the illicit drug overdose crisis.
-
Thousands gather to mourn death of Sikh leader in Surrey
A massive crowd of mourners gathered outside a Sikh temple in Surrey Sunday morning, one week after its president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot and killed there in his truck.