Humane Society helps keep pet food program running

Many Canadians are struggling to keep up with rising costs due to inflation.

Wendy Gorman says pet owners are no exception, with the cost of pet food going up as well.

“It's tough times that people are in, with the cost of living going up, and it's well needed in the city of London,” said Gorman.

Wendy and her husband Kevin have run ‘No Empty Bowls’, a pet food bank since 2013. But unfortunately due to health reasons she could no longer keep up with the demand and had to make the tough decision to close.

Before their decision was finalized, the Humane Society Middlesex London offered to take over the program.

“I am extremely glad that the humane society is taking it over. I was really hoping they would and it just made me feel better about my decision.”

Gorman explained that they originally had a great relationship with the humane society, as the organization would drop off donations, in turn, she would use them for the food bank.

Part of the work included taking pet food donations to different resource centres in London for people to pick up.

Without these donations, some people would no longer be able to care for their pets, Gorman said.

“They were looking forward to taking this on and continuing with our program which is nice,” said Kevin Gorman.

The pair has collected and given away countless pet food donations in the London area, while also running London’s Animalalert Pet Rescue and taking care of five dogs.