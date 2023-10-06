London

    • Human trafficking investigation leads to charges

    (Source: CTV News file photo) (Source: CTV News file photo)

    A nearly year-long investigation by the London police Human Trafficking Unit has resulted in charges against two men.

    In November 2022, police say a woman met a man through a mutual friend.

    After about a month, police said the man started isolating the woman from friends and family, took control of her money, and suggested that she perform sexual acts with other men.

    According to police, on Sept.24, the man brought the victim to an Air B&B, where he filmed her engaging in sexual acts with him. When the victim stopped complying with his demands, the man assaulted and threatened her.

    With the help of Peel Regional Police, a 32-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested a few days later and charged with assault by suffocation, sexual assault, forcible confinement, criminal harassment by combination of prohibited conduct, material benefit from sexual services, trafficking in persons by recruiting uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

    After further investigation, a friend of the 32-year-old man, another 32-year-old from London, was also charged with utter threats of death or bodily harm and attempt obstruct justice. 

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News