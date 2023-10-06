Human trafficking investigation leads to charges

A nearly year-long investigation by the London police Human Trafficking Unit has resulted in charges against two men.

In November 2022, police say a woman met a man through a mutual friend.

After about a month, police said the man started isolating the woman from friends and family, took control of her money, and suggested that she perform sexual acts with other men.

According to police, on Sept.24, the man brought the victim to an Air B&B, where he filmed her engaging in sexual acts with him. When the victim stopped complying with his demands, the man assaulted and threatened her.

With the help of Peel Regional Police, a 32-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested a few days later and charged with assault by suffocation, sexual assault, forcible confinement, criminal harassment by combination of prohibited conduct, material benefit from sexual services, trafficking in persons by recruiting uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

After further investigation, a friend of the 32-year-old man, another 32-year-old from London, was also charged with utter threats of death or bodily harm and attempt obstruct justice.