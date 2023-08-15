Human trafficking awareness campaign launches in Grey-Bruce

South Bruce OPP, Grey Bruce OPP, and the Anti-Human Trafficking Committee are partnering with the Municipality of Kincardine and the Municipality of Grey Highlands to raise awareness on human trafficking. Motorists will see "It Could Happen To Me" awareness signs posted in each municipality. (Source: OPP) South Bruce OPP, Grey Bruce OPP, and the Anti-Human Trafficking Committee are partnering with the Municipality of Kincardine and the Municipality of Grey Highlands to raise awareness on human trafficking. Motorists will see "It Could Happen To Me" awareness signs posted in each municipality. (Source: OPP)

