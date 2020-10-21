LONDON, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police were called to a Norfolk County church after work crews discovered human remains.

Police say a contractor was installing new water mains at a Bay Street, Port Rowan address on Tuesday afternoon when a construction crew unearthed the bones.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit determined that the remains were found inside a casket and that the area where the crew was digging appeared to be a burial site.

Forensic anthropologists, Norfolk County officials and the pastor of the church are working closely with police and the office of the chief coroner to investigate the findings.

No foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.