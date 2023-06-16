Human remains identified by police in Lambton County

Sarnia police said the body of a man reported missing in November has been recovered.

Police said Lambton OPP recovered the body in the Saint Clair River Thursday.

The remains of 41-year-old Trevor William Morely-Wood were found between Mooretown and Courtright.

Morely-Wood was reported missing on November 22.

An extensive search took place after the disappearance was reported, including drones and dive teams.

Similar efforts were put into two other missing person investigations from July and November of last year.

The investigations into the disappearance of 34-year-old Trevor Chaput and 34-year-old Dustin Ireson are still active.

Throughout their investigation, police have discouraged speculations about possible links between the disappearances.