An investigation is underway after human remains were found by boaters in Lake Erie near Pottahawk Point on Saturday.

Norfolk County OPP say they received a call shortly after 7 p.m. about skeletal remains in the water.

Police say the boaters were anchored near Pottahawk Point when they observed what are believed to be skeletal remains.

The OPP are being assisted by an anthropologist to determine the age and origins of the remains.

Further details are expected to be released as they become available.