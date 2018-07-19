

CTV London





On July 17 at approximately 11:00 a.m., Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police located human remains near Mount Forest.

Police said investigators were already in the area when the remains were found.

The discovery was made in a wooded ravine near North Water Street, Mount Forest.

OPP and coroners officers are working to identify the body and the cause of death.

Police say the remains were heavily exposed to the elements, relying on forensic scientists and coroners to determine those things.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.