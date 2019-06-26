

CTV London





OPP say human remains found by boaters in Lake Erie on the weekend have been found to be historic in nature.

Police say there's no foul play involved and the remains will not be part of a criminal investigation and the coroner will not be involved.

A forensic anthropologist was brought in to determine the age and origins of the remains.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit also conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area on Tuesday, but no additional remains were found.

The skeletal remains were spotted in the water by boaters anchored near Pottahawk Point on Saturday.

Norfolk County OPP say the remains have been reported to the cemeteries registrar.