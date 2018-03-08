

CTV London





Ontario Provincial Police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered in the area of Turner Road in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

The remains were found on March 6 when the remains were reported to police. The Elgin County Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Service are overseeing the investigation, along with the Chief Coroner and the Central Elgin Fire Department.

The idendity of the remains is unknown and forensic examination is currently underway. The investigation continues under the direction of case manager, Det. Insp. Andy Raffay of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

A post mortem has been scheduled for today. The investigation is in the early stages, say police.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.