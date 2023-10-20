Human remains found in Bruce County compost site of Indigenous descent
The Mayor of Saugeen Shores, Luke Charbonneau, has issued a statement regarding the recent discovery of bones within the municipality.
On Thursday, a citizen contacted police after discovering what appeared to be human skeletal remains at the Southampton compost site located on Concession 14 in Saugeen Shores.
“We are saddened to learn that human remains were deposited at the Town’s compost facility. That sadness multiplied when we learned those remains are of the ancestors of our friends in the Saugeen Ojibway Nation,” the statement read.
The statement continued, “Because the remains were not originally located in Saugeen Shores, we can only imagine the pain this discovery has caused the people of Saugeen Ojibway Nation.”
“On behalf of my fellow Council members, I want to tell them that we are sorry that this has happened. The Town is working with them – along with the police and the relevant agencies – to make sure these remains are properly returned in a respectful and reverential way,” the statement continued.
“This incident reminds us that we continue to live on land where Indigenous people have walked and lived since time immemorial,” the statement concluded.
