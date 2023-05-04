Human remains discovered along Thames River identified: Middlesex OPP

No foul play is suspected after human remains were discovered along the banks of the Thames River in Oneida Nation of the Thames last month, OPP said on Thursday.

According to Middlesex County OPP, at 6:18 p.m. on April 10, 2023, members of the Oneida Nation Police Service and OPP officers were dispatched to River Road in Oneida Nation of the Thames for the report of discovered human remains.

As previously reported by CTV News London, a member of the public has observed the remains along the bank of the Thames River while out fishing.

On Thursday, OPP announced that the remains have been positively identified and that foul play is not suspected.

OPP added that no additional information will be provided.