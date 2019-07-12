

Grey-Bruce OPP say they have identified human remains found on the shoreline of Georgian Beach Road North near Meaford, Ont. in Nov. 2017.

DNA analysis by the Centre of Forensic Sciences has confirmed the foot belongs to 65-year-old John Patterson.

Patterson was reported missing in Nov. 2011, and his van was found shortly afterward by OPP in the area of Kiowana Beach, north of Meaford.

No foul play is suspected in Patterson's death.