Human chain for Gaza aimed at London Boxing Day shoppers

Boxing Day shoppers in southwest London, Ont. were reminded of world events as they searched for deals on Tuesday.

A human chain for Gaza formed along Wonderland Road South, near the intersection with Southdale Road.

Over 100 people lined the curb to draw attention to the lives lost in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas War.

A human chain for Gaza formed along Wonderland Road South in London, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The area of the protest is home to multiple big-box stores busy with holiday shoppers.

It is the latest event to raise local public awareness of the conflict.

Those who attended are calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.