Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Middlesex-London

A human case of West Nile Virus has been reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The case if the first one locally-acquired for the summer of 2023.

“Five mosquito traps have already been identified as WNV-positive in Middlesex-London. This human case emphasizes the need for everyone in our community to take precautions,” said Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joanne Kearon.

According to Public Health Ontario, there have been five probable and confirmed cases in the province, as well as 222 positive mosquito pools.

The Health Unit says it will continue surveillance and control efforts throughout the region and is reminding people in all areas of London and Middlesex County that West Nile Virus is still present.

About 80 per cent of people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild flu-like symptoms, less than 1 per cent of people infected with the virus get seriously ill.