How you can commemorate Transgender Awareness Week

London, Ont. -

It is Transgender Awareness Week, a week-long celebration of transgender people and an opportunity to learn more about the community.

During this week, trans activist Amanda Pearson, has booked her schedule full with guest lectures that will allow her to share her story as a transgender women.

“I remember getting into an argument with the little girl that lived across the street and I was really insistent I was a girl and my mother overheard the conversation and in those days, it was OK for corporal punishment,” said Pearson.

Because of the backlash Pearson feared she would face, she didn’t openly come out as a transgender woman until 2013.

She describes the feeling as a sense of relief to fully be herself, but admits it comes with challenges on a daily basis.

“I’ve been assaulted, I’ve been spit on, a man attempted to sexually assault me just outside my apartment door,” said Pearson.

It’s because of scenarios like these, Pearson believes it’s important to acknowledge Transgender Awareness Week, adding it’s more about creating awareness and educating the rest of the public, rather than trans people themselves.

“Listen to people. And listen to our stories, and see that we’re just normal people trying to live a normal life,“ said Pearson.

Because of the pandemic, the London Pride Festival has not been able to host any in-person Transgender Awareness Week events but they have created virtual content the community can use to help educate themselves on trans issues.

Stephen D’Amelio, president of London Pride, said, “We’ve been focusing on our programming 'Let’s Talk Trans' which is a focus on the stories of our own community members and educating our own community on those challenges.”