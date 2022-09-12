How to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine in the London region

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is now offering the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine.

The provincial government announced the rollout of bivalent booster doses Monday morning

As outlined in the Government’s statement, those who are eligible can begin receiving doses of the bivalent booster vaccine starting today, with expanded eligibility for anyone over the age of 18 coming into effect on Sept. 26.

Anyone who has not had a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine must receive the monovalent Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to complete their primary vaccine series before being eligible to receive a booster dose.

Those who are eligible can receive booster doses of the bivalent vaccine at the Health Unit’s Western Fair Agriplex and Caradoc Community Centre Mass Vaccination Clinics.

Appointments are required to receive a dose of bivalent vaccine at these locations, and can be booked online or by calling 226-289-3560.

The bivalent vaccine is also available at the Health Unit’s Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics.