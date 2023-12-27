How long will this mild start to winter last?

The holidays have been soggy so far, and the mild weather is impacting several outdoor recreational facilities.

Even those at Boler Mountain donned umbrellas as they hit the slopes on Wednesday.

"The conditions have not been great, but it's still fun to be out here," said one skier.

"It’s a lot of fun, even if its not sunny. It’s still enjoyable,” said another.

The relentless rain left the slopes a bit more slippery than usual.

“[Wednesday was] definitely the worst [day] of all, we’ve just gone out and made snow on what we call the ‘ragged edge.’ Every time we get minus 2 [degrees] or colder, we’re out making snow,” said Boler Mountain spokesperson Marty Thody.

The only place you’ll find snow across the region Wednesday are these ski slopes.

Environment Canada said we have to be patient, but change is on the way.

"In the world of weather, nothing lasts forever,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Gerald Cheng. “We knew going into this winter that it was going to be affected by El Nino, and El Nino usually brings a warmer, milder winter.”

The city of London was forced to close its outdoor skating rink in Victoria Park and the skating trail in Storybook Gardens. As they keep a close eye on temperatures, city crews are standing by to open the ice as soon as possible.

Environment Canada said the temperature fluctuations are not out of the ordinary, and that we should expect more seasonal temperatures this weekend.