LONDON, ONT. -- London has been officially recognized as a “Blue Community” for its commitment to safe drinking water.

The Council of Canadians presented a certificate to Mayor Ed Holder and the city’s water department during a ceremony in front of City Hall Wednesday.

The Blue Community Project requires the adoption of the following framework:

recognizing water and sanitation as a human right

banning the sale of bottled water at municipal facilities and events

supporting publicly owned and operated water and wastewater services.

“London has practiced these principles for a long time because we believe inherently that water is a right,” Holder said.

“Our water team, it’s our goal everyday to make sure London has safe, dependable drinking water,” added Scott Mathers, director of Water, Wastewater and Stormwater.

Councillor Elizabeth Peloza hopes the recognition will inspire other communities to make similar commitments.

“Not everyone in Canada has clean drinking water as a human right. This will be an example to other communities to follow suit.”

The Blue Communities Project began in 2009.