‘Housing, housing, housing’: London area leaders speak to province at ROMA Conference
There is no question about what Oxford County Warden Marcus Ryan wants to tell provincial leaders in Toronto, Ont. over the next few days.
“Housing, housing and housing,” says Ryan from the lobby of the Sheraton Hotel where the annual ROMA (Rural Ontario Municipal Association) conference is taking place.
“Our point to them (provincial government) at this conference is going to be we've committed $20 million a year in affordable housing,” says Ryan. “We would like you to match those funds, and let's try and actually build some housing.”
Ryan told CTV News recently the plan to build more housing for residents in Oxford County is going to be expensive for residents.
“Right now that housing is slowing down,” adds Ryan.
“So what we're all doing collectively right now is not working to get more housing for our residents. At the end of the day, people don't really care what I'm here in Toronto doing and who I'm talking to the provincial government. All they care is are we going to get them results?”
Back in September 2022, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and MPP Rob Flack visited Dorchester, Ont. to announce funding for an early-on program. Middlesex County wants to know how they plan on paying the operating costs.
“We have a shortfall for that programming,” says Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, warden of Middlesex County.
“We estimate that running that program costs $200,000 per year and as of yet the province has yet to come up with the money for how we're going to fund it.”
Middlesex sees families benefitting from the programming but wants equitable funding for the residents.
They’ll also speak to the ministers about helping with offload delays at hospitals and more permanent sustainable housing for the unsheltered in rural Ontario.
Meanwhile, a new council in Elgin County is taking in the conference to learn about how it operates. They will meet with a number of ministers but don’t have a specific plan.
One thing they would like to see is improved rural transit which was established through grants during the pandemic.
“Not a lot of people understand rural transit, or how to access it,” says Ed Ketchabaw, warden of Elgin County.
“We're looking to continue that and hopefully get some support from the government to expand perhaps rural transit, plus, even promote it better. When it's coordinated, we have something that really works.”
Ketchabaw wants to establish better north-south routes, stating he believes there are some good east-west corridors.
The ROMA Conference runs until Tuesday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Suspect in mass killing of 10 at ballroom dance club found dead in van, Calif. sheriff says
The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
'Significant' snowstorm heading for southern Ontario. Here's what to expect
Southern Ontario is on track to get hit with a significant winter storm this week, with 'rapidly accumulating snow' expected to make travel difficult.
Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks
The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.
Brooke Henderson makes Canadian golf history with 13th LPGA win
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won her 13th LPGA Tour title. Henderson won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday by four strokes. She finished the fourth round 2-under 70 for an overall score of 16-under par.
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau
After weeks of speculation, the struggling Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau.
Funeral held in Montreal for man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
Fans, celebs gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley
Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
Deadly California shooting casts pall over Canadian Lunar New Year festivities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for the people whose Lunar New Year celebrations were 'violently attacked' and whose lives were forever changed after a mass shooting in California.
Ambulance strike a 'paramount concern' for mayor as Newfoundland digs out of storm
People in parts of Eastern Newfoundland got a good workout Sunday morning shovelling out from knee-deep snow.
Kitchener
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
-
House explosion, lost luggage, smallest bar: Most read stories of the week
A house explosion in Kitchener, a lost luggage saga for a Cambridge couple, and a small bar in Guelph round out the most read stories of the week.
-
ChatGPT, popular AI programs under watch at Waterloo region universities
Artificial intelligence is an emerging technology students have at their disposal, but for the institutions where they learn, it poses a problem which may mean making a new policy to clamp down on potential cheating.
Windsor
-
South Walkerville man protests ongoing train noise as councillor says 'conversation has started' feds to address issue
Following three months of sleepless nights caused by the sound of train whistles loudly going off at random times throughout the day and night, a South Walkerville man says the issue has become "a matter of health."
-
‘2023 will be the year of hope’: Windsor celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year
The Chinese Lunar New Year, Year of the Rabbit is being celebrated in Windsor at Devonshire Mall with the return of the annual in-person festive event.
-
‘More reasons to celebrate’: Windsor Wedding Extravaganza returns
The Windsor Wedding Extravaganza show returned to the Caboto Club this weekend.
Barrie
-
Man arrested in connection with Brampton shooting and Shelburne arson
A 40-year-old man identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the Jan. 20 shooting of a woman in Brampton and wanted for arson in Shelburne is now in police custody.
-
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
-
Police investigating deadly crash in Amaranth
One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a collision in Amaranth Township on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect in mass killing of 10 at ballroom dance club found dead in van, Calif. sheriff says
The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
-
The annual Rock the Ridge Fat Bike Challenge at Crimison Ridge returns
With favourable weather, the second annual Crimson Ridge: Rock the Ridge Fat Bike Challenge was a great improvement over the debut event.
-
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run collision on Hwy. 17 near Bruce Mines
The OPP are looking for information related to a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on Highway 17 west of Bruce Mines on Friday evening.
Ottawa
-
Construction to begin this fall on new Salvation Army 'Centre of Hope' on Montreal Road
The Salvation Army hopes to begin construction on its new community hub in Vanier this fall, as the area councillor and residents continue to raise concerns about the proposed plan.
-
Popular Ottawa diner closing after 55 years in business
The Brookfield Restaurant will close its doors permanently on Jan. 31. The popular restaurant has been open on Brookfield Road for 55 years.
-
Brooke Henderson makes Canadian golf history with 13th LPGA win
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won her 13th LPGA Tour title. Henderson won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday by four strokes. She finished the fourth round 2-under 70 for an overall score of 16-under par.
Toronto
-
'Significant' snowstorm heading for southern Ontario. Here's what to expect
Southern Ontario is on track to get hit with a significant winter storm this week, with 'rapidly accumulating snow' expected to make travel difficult.
-
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
-
Man arrested in connection with Brampton shooting and Shelburne arson
A 40-year-old man identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the Jan. 20 shooting of a woman in Brampton and wanted for arson in Shelburne is now in police custody.
Montreal
-
St-Pierre Plamondon accepts Sandro Grande's apology for violent 2012 comments
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon officially accepted Sandro Grande's apology on Sunday after the two men spoke for over an hour at the PQ offices in Montreal. Montreal CF had hired Grande as head coach of the reserve team -- but he was quickly shown the door for 2012 comments in which he supported the shooter who attempted to assassinate former premier Pauline Marois.
-
Quebec data shows CO2 levels higher than acceptable in a third of classrooms measured
The number of classrooms in Quebec where CO2 levels exceed Health Canada and the Quebec institute of public health's (INSPQ) recommendations appears to be higher than what the education minister said is appropriate.
-
Funeral held in Montreal for man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
Atlantic
-
Suspect in custody after dangerous person alert issued in Cumberland County, N.S.: RCMP
A dangerous person alert in Cumberland County, N.S., has been cancelled Sunday after police say the suspect was taken into custody.
-
Rainfall and snowfall warnings issued for the Maritimes
A heavy mix of snow and rain is expected in the Maritimes Monday into early Tuesday morning.
-
Dozens rally in Sydney to voice concern over Nova Scotia's health-care system
Health care has been a hot topic in Nova Scotia so far this year, and on Sunday, a crowd marched through downtown Sydney to voice their concerns.
Winnipeg
-
Two arrested in ridesharing assault: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested two people in connection to an assault of a ridesharing driver last week.
-
Organization calling for education property tax dollars to be used elsewhere
The Province of Manitoba has begun phasing out the education tax rebate - but some Manitobans say they'd rather the money go somewhere else.
-
'I love it!': Frost Bite River Run returns to Riverview
Winnipeg's running enthusiasts took to the trails Sunday morning as a beloved winter event returned to Riverview post-pandemic.
Calgary
-
Victim in fatal Chestermere crash identified
The family of a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Chestermere has identified the victim.
-
Winter is back, as heavy snowfall hits parts of Calgary
Winter resumed early Sunday morning in Calgary as heavy snowfall blanketed parts of the city.
-
New WinSport wheelchairs to aid in adaptive multisport program
WinSport is expanding programming with the unveiling of 27 new wheelchairs that were purchased through the support of a grant by The Calgary Foundation.
Edmonton
-
Southeast Edmonton house fire treated as sudden death by investigators
Police are now investigating a Sunday fire in southeast Edmonton as a sudden death.
-
'They are really doing a commendable job': Organization providing beds for kids in need
An organization that provides new beds for children who need them made a delivery Saturday to a family that recently moved to Edmonton.
-
'We are raising the flag': Edmonton protesters stand in solidarity with Palestinian people
Protesters displayed Palestinian flags as they marched and chanted through downtown Edmonton Sunday afternoon, raising awareness of new plans by Israel's prime minister that critics say will negatively impact the country's democracy.
Vancouver
-
Return of Lunar New Year parade brings 'hope,' celebration to Vancouver's Chinatown
A beloved annual event returned to the streets of Vancouver's Chinatown Sunday, with locals and visiting politicians alike welcoming the year of the rabbit.
-
Daylight stabbing sends 1 to hospital in New Westminster
Police in New Westminster are investigating after an injured man who had been stabbed was found on a bus Saturday afternoon.
-
Canadian Coast Guard called in after fuel spill in English Bay
Federal, provincial, municipal and First Nations officials have been called in to assess the impact of a fuel spill in English Bay Saturday.