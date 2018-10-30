

CTV London





A house fire in South Bruce has sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Spry Lake Road around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers located three people inside the home and a fourth person staying in a second structure on the property.

All of the people were taken to hospital.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

Spry Lake Road, between Bruce Road 13 and Bryant Street is closed until further notice.