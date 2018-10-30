Featured
House fire sends 17-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries
South Bruce house fire on Oct. 30, 2018. (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 12:19PM EDT
A house fire in South Bruce has sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the home on Spry Lake Road around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers located three people inside the home and a fourth person staying in a second structure on the property.
All of the people were taken to hospital.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.
Spry Lake Road, between Bruce Road 13 and Bryant Street is closed until further notice.