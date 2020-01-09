LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police and fire crews were called to the scene of a residential fire in Grey Highlands on Thursday morning.

Grey-Bruce OPP and Grey Highlands Fire responded to the house on Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline around 7:15 a.m.

OPP say they have not yet been able to account for all occupants of the home.

Police are investigating and say the Ontario Fire Marshal is attending.

Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline was closed from Grey Road 13 to 3 Line, but has since reopened.