House fire northeast of Markdale, Ont. under investigation
CTV News London Published Thursday, January 9, 2020 11:58AM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 9, 2020 1:53PM EST
Grey Bruce OPP closed the area of Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline from Grey Road 13 to 3 Line in Grey County while crews investigate a residential fire on Thurs., Jan. 9, 2020. (@OPP_WR/Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police and fire crews were called to the scene of a residential fire in Grey Highlands on Thursday morning.
Grey-Bruce OPP and Grey Highlands Fire responded to the house on Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline around 7:15 a.m.
OPP say they have not yet been able to account for all occupants of the home.
Police are investigating and say the Ontario Fire Marshal is attending.
Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline was closed from Grey Road 13 to 3 Line, but has since reopened.
