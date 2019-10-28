Featured
House fire near Belgrave closes area roads
Smoke from a house fire can been seen near Belgrave, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 1:12PM EDT
BELGRAVE, Ont. -- North Huron fire crews are battling a house fire near Belgrave.
Thick, black smoke can be seen for kilometres, as crews try to contain the blaze.
OPP say there are no injuries as a result of the fire, and the home appeared to be unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The cause isn’t known yet, but isn’t considered suspicious.
A section of Cranbrook Road near Martin Line has been closed to allow tankers to haul water to the scene.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office will not be attending.