LONDON, ONT -- Airbnb and other short term rental hosts may soon be subject to a new set of regulations in London.

High profile problems and a rise in local complaints has city hall considering new regulations advertised on sites like Airbnb.

Among some of the proposals would be new licensing rules which would require short term rentals to be inspected and pass the fire code before accepting guests.

“When you go onto some of these platforms you’ll see that some of the bedrooms don’t have windows, some of the ceiling heights don’t meet our property standards, so it would be beneficial from a consumer protection a public safety perspective,” said Orest Katolyk, chief municipal law enforcement officer with the city.

Hosts would also have to collect the four per cent hotel tax on behalf of the city if the regulations pass.

City Staff have received an increasing number of concerns regarding parking, noise, and other nuisances.

Staff was recommended to draw up a set of licensing rules and hold a public participation meeting.