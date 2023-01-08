Hot diggity dog: Oscar Mayer offers a one of a kind job in the States

Have you heard that Oscar Mayer is recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile? Let's 'ketchup' on the posting.

Drivers, called 'Hot Doggers' will travel through 20 States as they serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

Salami get this straight - you get paid to drive around in a hot dog shaped car, while documenting your journey on social media? I mustard-mit, it sounds like a dream.

They're looking for graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure while meating people.

I could think of wurst jobs.

Visit their website for more information, dog gone it!