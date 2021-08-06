Advertisement
Hot and humid weather in the London area forecast
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 8:11AM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 6, 2021 8:16AM EDT
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says the London area can expect hot and humid weather on Friday before cooling off over the weekend.
The forecaster says it will be sunny on Friday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud later in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40. A high of 30 Celsius is expected and a humidex of 35. UV index 9 or very high.
It will clear early Friday evening then be partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. There’s a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low 17 C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:
- Saturday - Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 23. Humidex 31. UV index 5 or moderate. Evening - Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.
- Sunday - A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C. Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21 C.
- Monday - Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.
RELATED IMAGES