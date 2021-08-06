WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says the London area can expect hot and humid weather on Friday before cooling off over the weekend.

The forecaster says it will be sunny on Friday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud later in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40. A high of 30 Celsius is expected and a humidex of 35. UV index 9 or very high.

It will clear early Friday evening then be partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. There’s a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low 17 C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days: