Hot and humid weather expected in London: Environment Canada
The final weekend of August is ending on a hot and humid note for the London region, as humidex values are expected to reach well into the 30s on Sunday and Monday.
According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies and a high of 29 C, feeling like 34 C with the humidex.
Overnight, London will see a few clouds and fog patches developing overnight, with a low of 18 C.
The hottest temperatures of the week are expected Monday, when the high will reach 29 C, feeling like 37 C with the humidex. London can expect cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers and possible risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Overnight on Monday, the skies will remain overcast and there will be a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a low of 21 C.
Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: Cloudy, 70 per cent chance of showers. High of 25 C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 21 C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 23 C.
