Advertisement
Hot and humid temperatures set for London, Ont.
Published Monday, August 9, 2021 9:05AM EDT
Share:
LONDON ONT. -- Officials say conditions are set to be a hot 31 degrees Celsius this afternoon with a humidex near 40. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. An overnight low at 20 degrees.
Environment Canada has not released an official heat warning for our region.
Extreme heat can affect everyone. Watch for signs on heat illness such as:
- Swelling
- rash
- cramps
- fainting
- heat exhaustion
- Heat stroke
- Worsening of some health conditions
Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.
Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.