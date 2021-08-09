LONDON ONT. -- Officials say conditions are set to be a hot 31 degrees Celsius this afternoon with a humidex near 40. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. An overnight low at 20 degrees.

Environment Canada has not released an official heat warning for our region.

Extreme heat can affect everyone. Watch for signs on heat illness such as:

  • Swelling
  • rash
  • cramps
  • fainting
  • heat exhaustion
  • Heat stroke
  • Worsening of some health conditions

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.