For what would be the second time in team history, Western's women's hockey team hopes to capture gold at the national university championships in London Sunday.

The hosts will square off against the Manitoba Bisons at 4 p.m. at Thompson Arena on the Western campus.

Western scored two powerplay goals Saturday to defeat the Saskatchewan Huskies 2-1 in a hard-fought battle.

April Clark and Alyssa Chiarello scored for Western.

The Bison go in as the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

Western is hoping for a large turnout at Thompson Arena Sunday to support the local squad.

The Mustangs captured women's hockey gold in 2015.