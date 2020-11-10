MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police in London, Ont. have charged two people in connection with a Halloween house party that drew more than 150 people to a home near Western University.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has confirmed that at least three people who attended the party have since tested positive for COVID-19.

They were part of a record spike of 37 cases reported on Sunday, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said Monday.

“Three of those students are linked to the large house party on Halloween, they weren’t Western students, they were post-secondary. Other than that we haven’t seen any new outbreaks in students in the student population in sometime.”

Surveillance video from the night of Oct. 30 shows dozens of party-goers outside the townhouse on Beaufort Street.

Police, the health unit and the city worked together to speak with witnesses and determine charges.

The host of the event, a 23-year-old London man, has been charged with hosting a nuisance party under the City of London's bylaw and under the Reopening Ontario Act with participating in an indoor gathering that exceeded 10 people and hosting an indoor gathering which exceeded 10 people.

He has been issued a fine for $10,000.

A 24-year-old London man was also charged under the Reopening Ontario Act with participating in an indoor gathering that exceeded 10 people and issued a fine of $750.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, 2021.

Fines under the city bylaw can be as high as $25,000 as well as city costs for dealing with the event. The bylaw was amended in 2019 to deal with large FOCO (fake homecoming) events at Western University.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.

London residents are reminded that social gathering limits are set at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors to protect the health and well-being of everyone.

Anyone with concerns about businesses or individuals not following COVID-19-related orders in London is asked to email COVIDOrderConcerns@london.ca or call 519-661-4660 (Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). After hours London police can assist.

There is no word on whether Western University is considering applying code of conduct policies to any students who may have participated.