A cyberattack that knocked computer networks offline at two area hospitals has come to an end.

On September 25, hackers disrupted computer networks at hospitals in Wingham and Listowel.

To prevent the loss of personal health data, the hospitals locked down their computer systems and connections to regional and provincial hospital networks.

Disruptions to the hospital included delayed chemotherapy treatments, and deferred X-rays and ultrasounds.

Visitors to the ER were able to be cared for, but all information had to be written down using pen and paper for several days.

This week, the hospitals say they’ve ended the Code Grey and all systems are functioning as normal.

They say no personal health data was compromised. No contact was made with the hackers, nor was any ransom paid to get their system back online.

“While there are things that we can learn and improve upon, I am extremely proud of the entire hospital team. The teamwork, resiliency and professionalism of staff and physicians was exceptional,” said Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance Chief Executive Officer, Karl Ellis.