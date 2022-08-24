Hospital emergency department closures in Wingham

The Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance has announced the following closures due to staff shortages at the Wingham and District Hospital Emergency Department:

Friday August 26 from 5pm until Saturday August 27 at 7am

Saturday August 27 from 5pm until Sunday August 28 at 7am

Health Connect Ontario is available for non-emergency health related calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Hospitals closest to Wingham include the following:

Listowel – 35 km

Clinton – 36 km

Walkerton - 39 km

Palmerston – 43 km

Goderich – 47 km

Seaforth – 49 km

Kincardine – 55 km

For medical emergencies, 911 is always available and ambulances will remain available to the community and surrounding hospitals.