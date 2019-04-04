

Gerry Dewan, CTV London





Ontario's NDP leader had strong words for the Conservatives and Liberals during a town hall on health care in London.

Andrea Horwath says the liberal government under Kathleen Wynne created a crisis in health care and now the Ford Conservative government is trying to take advantage of that crisis.

"The liberal government left our health care system hanging by a thread. And now it is in such a crisis that that is what the conservatives are using as an excuse to privatize health care."

About 250 people attended the town hall, asking a broad range of questions.

Horwath says it doesn't look good if the ford government follows through with a proposed centralized super agency to oversee health care delivery.

"A mega-bureaucracy stationed at the pink palace in Queen’s Park, down the 401, is not going to be very responsive at all."

The outcry over changes to the Ontario autism program and uncertainty over government revisions to that program were also brought up.

Elsbeth Dodson, a 30-year old on the spectrum raised concerns about adults who won't have supports when caregivers are no longer around..

"We get housed in a hospital because there aren't any other places for us to go. There's no other accessible housing."

Horwath points to her party's proposed pharmacare plan as a way governments take control to improve health care and save money...

“We actually could save considerable amounts of money over $800 million just in the private insurance system. As well, as over a billion dollars in actual cost for medicine because we would be negotiating with the pharmaceutical companies on behalf of 14 million people."