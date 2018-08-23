

CTV London





London Fanshawe MPP Teresa Armstrong has been named deputy house leader for the NDP.

Armstrong will also serve as home care and long term care critic.

NDP and Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath announced the critic roles Thursday.

“Each of our MPPs brings a unique perspective to the team, and everyone has a role in helping to resolve the challenges facing the people of Ontario. We’re ready to keep fighting for families and for the services they count on to build a great life,” Horwath says.

London West's Peggy Sattler takes on the house assignment of Economic Development critic and London North Centre MPP Terence Kernaghan receives the critic portfolio for LGBTQ Issues.

Timiskaming—Cochrane MPP John Vanthof and Brampton Centre MPP Sara Singh will both serve as deputy leaders within the NDP Caucus.

“John is a seasoned legislator with a proven track record of delivering for rural Ontario. He will help us connect with people living in small town Ontario,” said Horwath.

“Sara is a passionate GTA advocate who brings a new, fresh voice to the team. She will help us to continue connecting with communities in the 905.”