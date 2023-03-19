Horsing around: Lambton OPP help wrangle four loose horses

It was a team effort, but a herd of horses in Petrolia are safely back home after getting loose Sunday morning.

Lambton OPP was called to the 3500 block of Petrolia Line to help wrangle four loose horses.

In a social media post, officers asked anyone who may recognize the gentle giants, to come and help keep the animals safe.

Police say thanks to the “proper know-how” the horses were successfully wrangled.