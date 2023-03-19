Horsing around: Lambton OPP help wrangle four loose horses
It was a team effort, but a herd of horses in Petrolia are safely back home after getting loose Sunday morning.
Lambton OPP was called to the 3500 block of Petrolia Line to help wrangle four loose horses.
In a social media post, officers asked anyone who may recognize the gentle giants, to come and help keep the animals safe.
Police say thanks to the “proper know-how” the horses were successfully wrangled.
'Who, if not us, should stop them?': The stories of Ukrainian women on the front lines
A Ukrainian charity tells CTVNews.ca how women on the front lines of the war in Ukraine do not have proper equipment and are struggling with the realities of being in a conflict zone. Here are their stories.
Banking giant UBS acquiring Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion
Banking giant UBS is buying its smaller rival Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking, Swiss President Alain Berset announced on Sunday night.
Poilievre calling for national standardized test to license doctors, nurses trained outside of Canada
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a national standardized testing process to be created in order to speed up the licensing process for doctors and nurses who are either immigrants or were trained abroad.
Putin's world just got a lot smaller with the ICC's arrest warrant
President Vladimir Putin always relished his global outings, burnishing his image as one of the big guns running the world but with the International Criminal Court's war crimes charges against him, Putin's world just got smaller.
King Charles III marks first Mother's Day since Queen's death
King Charles III has remembered the late Queen on the first Mother's Day in the U.K. since her death.
Elon Musk's satellites are muddling UFO sighting statistics, researchers say
A slight increase in UFO sightings in 2020 compared to pre-pandemic years may not be because of the pandemic itself, but because of Elon Musk’s new internet satellites, researchers found.
New Mexico Game and Fish is now hiring 'professional bear huggers'
Bear lovers rejoice: The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring for 'professional bear huggers' with an adorable job listing posted on Facebook.
Possibility of Trump's arrest builds sympathy among his supporters
The possibility that Donald Trump may be charged for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign is garnering sympathy for the Republican former president, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said on Sunday.
Lance Reddick's wife shares emotional tribute: 'Lance was taken from us far too soon'
Actor Lance Reddick is being remembered by family and friends following his sudden death Friday at age 60. 'Lance was taken from us far too soon,' Stephanie Reddick, the late actor's widow, wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday.
Most-read stories of the week: St. Patrick's Day in Waterloo, Trudeau in Guelph, defrauding doulas
St. Patrick's day street parties in Waterloo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making an announcement in Guelph, and a woman charged with defrauding doulas round out the most-read stories of the week.
Life-threatening injuries for person rescued from Grand River in Brantford
A person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from the Grand River.
Youth injured after being shot by BB gun near mall: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting incident they say involved a youth being shot by another youth with a BB gun.
WATCH | Windsor police investigate ‘suspicious’ explosion at Forest Glade home
Windsor police are actively investigating a “suspicious” explosion that destroyed a house in the city’s Forest Glade neighbourhood.
Chatham-Kent residents asked to weigh in on backyard chickens
Residents in Chatham-Kent can have their say on backyard chickens after the municipality launched a survey looking for feedback.
Animal rehabilitation clinic in Amherstburg calls for volunteers to help with 'baby season'
While people look forward to the first day of spring in less than a week, the animal kingdom is gearing up for "baby season" — and that has an animal rehabilitation clinic in Amherstburg, Ont., calling for volunteers to help raise all the little critters.
Barrie police crack down on excessive speed after rise in community complaints
A speed measuring sign on Essa Road, near Beacon Road, has been put in place by Barrie police after a noticeable increase in reckless driving from residents nearby.
Woman suing Tim Hortons for $500K after hot tea spill left her 'disfigured'
An Ontario woman has launched a lawsuit seeking $500,000 from Tim Hortons after she suffered major burns from an alleged ‘superheated’ tea. The company has denied all allegations and said she was ‘the author of her own misfortune.'
One person dead, five others in hospital after crash near Cookstown, Ont.
One person is dead, and five others are in hospital after a two vehicle crash on highway 89 near Cookstown Saturday morning.
Northern Ont. youth pulled over on closed highway in an allegedly stolen car
A Timmins youth has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, police say.
Heavy police presence on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon
Heavy police presence at Corbiere Road on the M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon.
Marchers mourn end of a McEra as notorious Ottawa McDonald's will soon be McGone-ald's
The Rideau McDonald's Farewell March brought people from across the city, some dressed in costumes, who wanted to say goodbye to a part of what they say makes Ottawa Ottawa.
Better late than never: Trudeau finally gets a home-turf visit from U.S. president
Joe Biden's last official visit to Canada came with a palpable sense of foreboding. Six years later, Biden is coming back -- this time as U.S. president -- and the world is very different. His message likely won't be.
-
Number of people missing following Old Montreal fire rises to seven
Police say the number of people missing has risen from six to seven after a massive fire ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal on Thursday.
Man charged in deadly high-speed collision in Etobicoke
One person is dead and another is in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
Demolition of Old Montreal building to begin as police search for victims of fire
Montreal police say seven people remain missing after a fire in Old Montreal on Thursday as investigators were surveying the scene and taking photos, before the remains of the building are dismantled.
Inflation also affecting Quebec thrift stores
The rising cost of many consumer goods has fuelled Quebecers' interest in the circular economy, particularly in buying second-hand items. Yet businesses that specialize in selling used items are also being hit by inflation, but their room to manoeuvre to counter its effects is limited.
-
Montreal welcomes back first full St. Paddy's Day parade since 2019
Thousands of Montrealers lined St. Catherine Street to welcome back the first full St. Patrick's Day parade since 2019.
Report outlines significant deprivations of liberty in provincial jails in Nova Scotia
The COVID-19 pandemic brought many challenges for Martimers but a new report says prisoners wound-up facing even greater hardships
Man, 47, dead following crash in Alma, N.S.: RCMP
A 47-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Alma, N.S.
-
Huts for the homeless: New initiative aimed at providing shelter in Sydney
The owner of four pizza shops In CBRM is collecting clothing & camping supplies for the homeless.
'A basic human right': Manitoba NDP promise free birth control if elected
The NDP are promising free birth control to Manitobans if they win the provincial election this fall.
'Such a great place": families try out ice fishing at Fort Whyte Alive
Winnipeg families took to the ice at Fort Whyte Alive Saturday to try their hand at ice fishing.
'It's very neat': Manitoba Robot Games sparking students' interest in STEM careers
Students from across the province gathered on Saturday to compete in the 25th Manitoba Robot Games and learn valuable engineering skills.
Calgary bottle depot Vecova recognized by province on Global Recycling Day
It was Global Recycling Day Saturday and a local organization was recognized for its work diverting material from the landfill.
Free tax return services offered for new immigrants, seniors, low-income Calgarians
With the weeks counting down to file tax returns, a group in Calgary offered to help some people file theirs for free.
Fundraiser for autistic children helps fill funding gap
A fundraising gala Saturday raised money for students with autism.
'We need to work together': Expert says increasing rates of family violence requires systemic changes
As the Edmonton Police Service mourns two officers killed while responding to a domestic dispute, an advocate that works with people experiencing violence and abuse says the tragedy is bringing attention to the rising rates of family violence.
-
Trend Line | Younger Canadians' views of our country and its institutions getting progressively worse: Nanos survey
Canadians' satisfaction with our country continues to decline, especially when it comes to perceptions of our political institutions, according to a new national survey by Nanos Research. And younger Canadians have the bleakest view of the nation out of all age groups.
'Prolific offender' arrested after fleeing stolen car in Abbotsford
A man described as a "prolific offender" was arrested early Sunday morning after he fled a stolen vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, according to police.
Fraser Valley bus service coming to indefinite stop due to strike
Bus service in the Fraser Valley will come to an indefinite halt Monday, as transit workers escalate job action.
Fire destroys East Vancouver apartment
An apartment on the third floor of an East Vancouver building was completely destroyed by fire Sunday morning, displacing the occupants.