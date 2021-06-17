Advertisement
Horse killed in Southwest Middlesex Township collision
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 8:49AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A crash between a sedan and a pickup truck towing a horse trailer resulted in the death of a horse Wednesday evening.
According to provincial police, the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Dundonald Road between Old Airport Road and Buttonwood Drive in Southwest Middlesex Township.
The driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The pickup truck was towing a horse trailer with a horse inside.
The horse did not survive the crash.
The collision remains under investigation.