'Horse crossed into path of SUV': OPP

A section of Belgrave Road in Huron County has reopened following a crash between an SUV and a horse and buggy.

According to police, the horse involved entered the path of the SUV causing Belgrave Road to be shut down between Donnybrooke Line and St. Augustine Line while officers investigated.

Injuries to the people involved were considered non-life-threatening but the horse was seriously injured and had to be humanely dealt with at the scene.

A section of Belgrave Road between Donnybrook Line and St. Augustine Line, south of Lucknow, Ont., is closed as police investigate a serious collision involving a horse and buggy and an SUV on April 17, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)