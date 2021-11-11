Honouring the fallen: How to watch London's Remembrance Day ceremony

London, Ont. -

November 11 marks Remembrance Day when Londoners join the rest Canada in honouring veterans and those who laid down their lives for the nation.

As with last year, the ceremony will be scaled down and invite only due to ongoing restrictions under COVID-19.

While spectators are discouraged from attending due to local restrictions and the need to social distance there are other options for taking part.

The annual event honouring our veterans will begin at 10 a.m. at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park and will conclude at 1 p.m.

For anyone wishing to see the ceremony it will be broadcast live on the CTV London website beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Participation at the Cenotaph is by invitation only and there will be no parade this year.

Participants are to meet at the Cenotaph and leave directly after the ceremony.

For those wishing to show support beyond watching the live broadcast there will be a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to stand outside their homes or work to observe the two minutes of silence.

The public can also lay a wreath between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and again after 1 p.m.

At 10:55 a.m. Pipers of London Police Pipes and Drums will be at key veteran cemeteries throughout the City.

The Pipers will play in unison prior to observing two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.